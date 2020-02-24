[New Order announce London O2 Arena clearly show – how to get tickets]

We will use your e-mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Noticefor facts of your details security rights Invalid E mail

New Get have introduced a headline London show.

The team will accomplish at the O2 Arena on Oct 10.

Lovers can assume to hear product from their back catalogue including ‘Blue Monday’, ‘True Faith’, ‘World In Motion’ and ‘Krafty’.

Their most recent launch was 2015’s ‘Music Complete’, their 10th studio album general.

They have since followed it up with a amount of stay albums and reside appearances which include an Ally Pally present in 2018.

In 2019 they embarked on a European tour such as Uk festivals Bluedot and Victorious and just lately played ‘Four At The Fillmore’ shows in the US as section of a mini Miami residency.

Formed in 1980 the team shaped after the demise of Pleasure Division and they went on to be a single of the most influential bands of the 80s.

They grew to become the flagship band for Manchester-centered unbiased label Manufacturing unit Information – also household to the likes of Joyful Mondays – and its nightclub The Hacienda.

You can obtain out how to get tickets for their O2 Arena present below.

How to get tickets

They go on sale at nine: 30am on Friday February 28 via axs.com.

Tour dates

October 10 – London, O2 Arena