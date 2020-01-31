New Orleans approves new carnival restrictions

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans City Council has passed new rules, according to WWL-TV, that will affect parades during the carnival season.

One of the biggest changes is the ban on throwing corrugated boxes, streamers and other non-biodegradable papers or empty disposable plastic bags.

The city has also redefined “elements” of a parade, including any marching or military band, a dance club, a hiking club, a riding club, or a dance troupe that consists of 15 or more people. Only 12 elements may be shown before the first float, and only one element may be between the floats.

A second regulation stipulates that all ladders and personal belongings on public paths, such as sidewalks, must be removed four hours before the first parade begins. In addition, large vehicles such as suitcases, delivery vans, mobile homes, mobile homes, trailers or trucks with port-a-let park within two blocks four hours before or after a parade.