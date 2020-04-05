New Orleans Couple Found Front-Porch, Sidewalk First Dance

Play video content

A New Orleans couple tied the knot in one of the most creative – and perhaps most sweet – ceremonies we’ve seen in a long time … and it’s friendly money !!!

The two lovebirds are Alex Cotant and Darla Edin-Cotant, and they got married on Saturday right in front of a balcony in a part of town called Mid-City. It was a small ceremony (small, actually) as they did not have many guests except their neighbors.

After they said “I do” in front of their doorway – and in front of a minister’s pal, officiated – Alex and Darla hit the stairs below them and had a small sidewalk reception to see. the whole block, including their first dance … complete with a live music cameo.

The guitarist you see here helping them with the trick is local musician Mike Doussan, who tells TMZ … there he found a heart after a friend told him what had happened. She said she played two songs for them, both originals, and it was as if the bride and groom were tapping into the tones – teasing the kisses between the cast and the progress.

BTW, Mike had a reason to be willing to drop a hat: he told us that he was doing livestream gigs from his own front porch since every area around town was closed.

As for a home wedding … it’s also a thing, especially if people are rushing to cash in on their marriage licenses – which ends up within a month or if they don’t pull the trigger. Courthouses are also closed, so you won’t be able to get any more time.

It sounds like Alex and Darla have made their promise at the right time. Congratulations!