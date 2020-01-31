New Orleans Mayor speaks reports of unpaid taxes to IRS

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday morning, Mayor Latoya Cantrell raised rumors that she and her husband would owe the IRS $ 95,000 in taxes.

Cantrell said: “Unfortunately, our family has been struggling with this debt for years. We work with tax experts to clarify and repay this as soon as possible.”

According to WWL-TV, the current mortgages date from 2012.

An advocate story says that in 2018, the IRS Cantrell imposed a $ 43,000 lien on taxes between 2013 and 2015.

In 2019, another lien of $ 31,000 was applied for unpaid taxes from 2017.

Earlier this month, the IRS filed another lien for approximately $ 19,400 in unpaid taxes from 2018.

Cantrell replied to the reports in a social media post, saying, “It is very painful to post this message, but I know that many residents of our city face similar challenges if they work hard every day and keep their homes. ”

“I still live on Louisiana Avenue Parkway, as I always have, and I will continue to work side by side with our residents every day to achieve a better future for all New Orleans. We are all in this state.”

