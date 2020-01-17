New Orleans officials plan to implode Hard Rock Hotel

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS – City officials announced Friday that they are planning to implode the remains of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in March, according to WWL-TV.

New Orleans Fire Brigade Superintendent Timothy McConnell told reporters Friday that the city believes the imploding of the structure is the safest option. The developer’s previous plan was for a one-year schedule, according to which the building would have been demolished piece by piece.

BREAKING: Hard Rock Hotel is imploded.

It’s a big change from the developer’s last plan, which was submitted on Christmas Eve and provided a one-year period to demolish the building piece by piece. Cantrell said it raised security concerns. #HardRockCollapse @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/v0r9btBfcR

– Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) January 17, 2020

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said she plans to have the implosion performed before the French Quarter Fest and the Jazz Fest.

Removal of deposits at the site is expected to take another two to three months.