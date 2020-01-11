New Orleans officials talk about weather, traffic and safety ahead of the national championship

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – The city of New Orleans is preparing for the national championship, along with the possible storms this weekend.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spoke to the media on Friday with state and US partners as the Monday start-up countdown approached.

“As of Saturday, we know that events won’t just take place in the French Quarter, the CBD, and definitely the convention center,” said Cantrell.

Officials are asking travelers to New Orleans to arrive early and prepare for major delays from Saturday to Monday.

“New Orleans police officers will use Canal Street traffic control on Saturday and Sunday to help guests check into their hotels,” said New Orleans Police President Shaun Ferguson.

There will be temporary road closures throughout the city, particularly in the French Quarter. From 8 p.m. Access to the French Quarter from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m. is restricted from Saturday to Monday.

In addition, most of Bourbon Street’s cross streets are closed during this time.

“This is to prevent vehicles from crossing Bourbon Street this weekend,” said Ferguson.

Additional NOPD officers will work extensive shifts over the next few days and will be stationed throughout New Orleans. These officers will also receive support from 130 Louisiana State soldiers.

“They are divided into uniformed patrols, civilian personnel who carry out covert operations and expose the location of illegal weapons,” said State Police Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Reeves.

All eyes are also on the sky, especially on Saturdays when storms threaten. The city said all 99 of its drainage pumps are working ahead of the expected bad weather.

“We expect two to four inches of rain, again in the collapsed time from 10am to 12pm [on Saturday],” said Cantrell.

The city will be overwhelmed by tiger fans from both universities who have rain or shine on Monday.

“This is essentially a home game for the LSU. You should expect hundreds of thousands of people who may not even have an entry ticket to the game,” said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Additional federal funding has been provided for security because of the possibility that President Trump will take part in the game.