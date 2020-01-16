New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – (WGNO) – New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham, Jr.

The arrest warrant for simple batteries is based on an incident in the LSU changing room during the post-game celebrations after the national championship.

According to NOPD, Beckham is said to have met a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security guard on the back.

The Cleveland Browns broadband receiver has already sparked controversy after spending what appeared to be cash at the edges of the game and in the locker room.

According to LSU Athletics, the incident is also under investigation.

“We are aware of the situation that Odell Beckham Jr. will be in contact with LSU student athletes and others who are not affiliated with the team after Monday night’s championship game,” the statement said.

“According to the first information, the exchanged notes were new. The information and footage checked since the shows may also have been distributed to LSU student athletes. We were immediately in touch with the NCAA and the SEC when we heard about this situation, which may have put some of our student athletes in a compromising position. We are working with our athletes, the NCAA and the SEC to improve the situation. “

LAST STORIES: