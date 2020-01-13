New Orleans Riverfront houses the tailgate of the national championship

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – Fans were busy with numerous free events along the New Orleans Riverfront on Sunday before the national championship game was played on Monday evening.

The hours run until the kick-off between the LSU and Clemson Tigers. Both sides of the tiger fans took some time on Sunday to visit the tailgate area near the Jax brewery.

“Hang out at the fan festival. I look forward to seeing how the tigers win tomorrow. I played a few games in Death Valley this year. It’s been a great season so far, ”said LSU fan Justin Montgomery.

Fans enjoyed free food, games, and prizes all day long.

“It’s a cool deal out here. It’s a really good time to be out on the river, ”said Montgomery.

Fans from the other Death Valley in South Carolina saw and heard everything about the tailgate area.

A Clemson fan they spoke to seemed to be somewhat similar to a particular Clemson quarterback.

“I just managed to get over here 10 minutes ago. A guy pointed at me and said “Trevor Lawrence!” Said Clemson fan John Nesbitt.

Most fans strolling around the tailgate area could be seen with soda or beer in hand, expecting super LSU fan Fred Kent.

“This helmet has been in every bowl game, in every national championship since I was alive. And it was a wonderful piece of good luck,” said Kent.

On Monday evening everyone is still in the head, even if they enjoy all the festivities before the game.