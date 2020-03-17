New Orleans Saints Re-Sign Drew Brees to $50-Million Deal

Drew Brees celebrates his 540th career landing go. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On the day when a single longtime NFL quarterback introduced he would be leaving the group he’s played two a long time for, an additional veteran QB inked a offer that will keep him with his staff for the relaxation of his occupation.

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints arrived to phrases on a two-yr, $50 million contract on Tuesday, in accordance to various reviews.

For Brees, the $25 million for every 12 months is the exact as the preceding offer he signed with the Saints in 2018. Thinking about what other quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill and Kirk Cousins just signed for, it’s an exceptionally workforce-pleasant offer.

The NFL’s all-time chief in passing yards and landing passes, Brees, 41, was scheduled to develop into an unrestricted totally free agent on Wednesday but opted to continue to be with New Orleans in advance of even screening the market place.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly specified just one-time franchise quarterback Cam Newton authorization to look for a trade.

A previous MVP, Newton endured a Lisfranc personal injury in 7 days 2 of final time and didn’t engage in again.

Newton, who turns 31 in May well, has been the encounter of the Panthers franchise since he was drafted to start with overall choose in the 2011 draft.

“One of the distinctive pleasures of my job was choosing Cam with the first select in the 2011 draft,” Panthers common supervisor Marty Hurney explained in a assertion. “Every year tough decisions are created and they are never uncomplicated. We have been operating with Cam and his agent to find the finest healthy for him moving forward and he will constantly be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Though other groups are also intrigued in him, free of charge-agent QB Teddy Bridgewater is drawing desire from the Panthers as a possible Newton alternative.

Filling in for Brees when he was wounded last season, Bridgewater went 5-.

Subscribe here for our free of charge daily publication.

Read the complete tale at ESPN