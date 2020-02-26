new-osamu-tezuka-motivated-manga-established-by-ai-to-be-released

A new manga plotted and created by synthetic intelligence that acquired the creative style of “Astro Boy” manga creator Osamu Tezuka will be released this week, a challenge sponsor said Wednesday.

The manga “Paidon” to be launched Thursday in the weekly comic journal “Morning” was created by AI, which analyzed 65 functions by Tezuka, which includes this kind of classics as “Phoenix” and “Black Jack,” according to Kioxia Holdings Corp., a memory chip maker that released the project.

By examining Tezuka’s operates, the AI created character designs and primary storylines prior to qualified creators extra these features as clothes and dialogue to comprehensive the work.

“I usually felt unhappy every time Osamu Tezuka lovers claimed they could no more time love new is effective by him. AI producing his new get the job done … that’s particularly the kind of (technologically advanced) earth depicted in Tezuka’s manga,” the late author’s son and video creator Makoto Tezuka, who contributed to the job, told a information conference in Tokyo.

“I hope this engineering will be used to the coaching of younger manga artists and also contribute to spreading the unique tradition of Japanese manga to the planet,” he said.

The new storyline is about a homeless thinker who jointly with a chook robot identified as Apollo tries to remedy legal conditions in Tokyo in 2030. Magazine publisher Kodansha Ltd. explained a sequel of the comedian is currently in creation.

Tezuka Productions Co. and Keio College professor Satoshi Kurihara, who specializes in AI and computing, also cooperated in the challenge released close to July 2019. Kioxia changed its enterprise identify in October from Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp., a chip enterprise spun off from Toshiba Corp.