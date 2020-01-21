New parade routes for Zulu, Endymion due to security risks from Hard Rock

NEW ORLEANS – The collapsing Hard Rock Hotel poses a security risk that some of the most popular Mardi Gras Krewes avoid on their parade routes.

WWL-TV reports that both Endymion and Zulu have changed their traditional routes this year to avoid the corner of Canal Street and Rampart Street.

Despite this minor change, Endymion officials say the parade will be as pleasant as in the past.

Endymion President Don Kelly repeated this during a Monday afternoon press conference saying, “We can move wherever we want. We have a few issues that we need to solve, but I think the entire 3,200-strong team is it.” We are very excited to be in the middle of the city where we want to be. ”

According to city officials, Endymion will start in City Park and Orleans Avenue before turning to Orleans. Turn right on North Carrollton Avenue, left on Canal Street, turn right on Elk Place, continue on Loyola Avenue and turn left on Poydras Street, right on St. Charles Avenue, left onto Julia Street and right onto Convention Center Boulevard.

Zulu’s new parade route also begins at its traditional starting point on Jackson Avenue, then turns left on St. Charles Avenue and turns left on Poydras, right on Loyola, on to Elk Place, Basin Street and Orleans Avenue from Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street.

In addition to the new route, Endymion President Don Kelly told reporters that Krewe would hire Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office MPs and surrounding government security personnel to ensure security at the starting point of the parade and throughout its course through Mid-City.

Endymion will roll on the new Mid City route at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. and celebrates its traditional after party at 7 p.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Zulus Parade will roll from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 25.