[new-park-envisioned-to-open-up-in-southwest-bakersfield-this-spring]

A new metropolis park is expected to open in southwest Bakersfield afterwards this spring.

The almost nine-acre Bridle Creek Park, found at Midnight Creek Way and White Rock Lane in a new growth just south of Panama Lane, is anticipated to open in late March or early April. This is the initially and only park for the Bridle Creek progress, in accordance to the metropolis.

Recreation & Parks Section Director Dianne Hoover claimed most of the park will consist of a playground, picnic regions, going for walks paths, a basketball courtroom and other functions. A minimal in excess of two acres is remaining reserved for a doggy park.

Through its Wednesday conference, the City Council will take into account an agreement to acquire the last three.2 acres of land for the park from City and OId River Highway LLC. The other five.seven acres of the park had been obtained a number of several years in the past.

If the Town Council approves the acquisition, the park will be absolutely turned around to the town, Hoover stated. The whole charge of the park is $719,00, according to metropolis paperwork.

“Once (the park) is out of escrow, then we can open it to the public,” she explained.

Hoover explained work on the park commenced previous September. The final two key issues that need to be addressed is the drinking water source for the park and the set up of electrical power meters, she explained. Immediately after that perform is finished, the park will be completely ready.

“This park will be a great addition to the Bridle Creek growth,” Hoover claimed.