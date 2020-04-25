New Pats kicker says tattoo does not stand for militia group

BOSTON—New Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser states a tattoo on his arm is not representative of a loosely structured ideal-wing militia team that has adopted the symbol.

Rohrwasser, who played at Rhode Island and Marshall, was taken 159th all round in the fifth spherical of the draft Saturday.

He reported in a convention contact with reporters that he acquired the tattoo as a teenager since he has a whole lot of household members in the armed service. He extra he “thought it was a navy support image at the time.”

“It advanced into anything I do not want to symbolize,” he reported. “It will be included.”

On its web site, the proper-wing A few Percenters team suggests it isn’t an anti-governing administration militia, but “we will protect ourselves when essential.”

The Three Percenters derived the identify from the belief that just a few for every cent of the colonists rose up to fight the British. They have vowed to resist any govt that infringes on the U.S. Constitution.

According to an interview on Marshall’s herdzone.com final 12 months, Rohrwasser reported his tattoos, which consist of phrases like “Liberty or death” and “Don’t tread on me” as well as an American flag and one for the Dave Matthews Band, are “all random.”

Rohrwasser was drafted as a replacement for Patriots all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski, who was launched last month. Gostkowski produced the 2010s All-Ten years crew, is a two-time All-Professional and a member of three of the Patriots’ Tremendous Bowl-profitable groups.