New Penny Dreadful: City of Angels promo teases a fight of races

Showtime has launched another teaser for their impending Penny Dreadful spinoff series Penny Dreadful: Town of Angels, highlighting the impending battle of the races as tensions and conflicts keep on to rise. Starring Video game of Thrones alum Natalie, the series is scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 26. Test out the online video in the player underneath!

Town of Angels is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and position deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social pressure. Rooted in the conflict among people linked to the deity Santa Muerte and many others allied with the Devil, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will take a look at an exciting blend of the supernatural and the combustible reality of that period of time, producing new occult myths and ethical dilemmas within a real historical backdrop.

When a grisly murder shocks the metropolis, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his associate Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) come to be embroiled in an epic story that demonstrates the rich record of Los Angeles: from the making of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the risky espionage actions of the Third Reich and the increase of radio evangelism. Prior to prolonged, Tiago and his relatives are grappling with potent forces that threaten to tear them apart.

The forged features Daniel Zovatto (Really do not Breathe), Natalie Dormer (Match of Thrones), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire), Amy Madigan (Gone Little one Gone), Brent Spiner (Outcast), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Lorenza Izzo (The moment On a Time in Hollywood), Michael Gladis (Mad Guys), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) as Lewis Michener, a veteran LAPD officer who is intelligent to the approaches of the environment and ruthless in pursuit of his objectives. He turns into a spouse and mentor to the younger Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto).

Creator John Logan will still be the forthcoming spin-off series’ creator, writer and govt producer. The show’s generation is scheduled to commence this yr with Michael Aguilar (Kidding) to provide as govt producer. The new chapter is anticipated to function new characters and storylines.

The Emmy nominated critically-acclaimed series ran on air for 3 seasons. Penny Dreadful is a distinctive mash-up of literary horror that followed the story of Vanessa Ives (Eva Environmentally friendly), Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton) as they’ve worked with each other, at all prices, to vanquish the evil that relentlessly pursues them.

