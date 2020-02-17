[new-penny-dreadful:-city-of-angels-teaser-reveals-a-prophecy]

New Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels teaser reveals a prophecy

Showtime has produced a new teaser for their approaching Penny Dreadful spinoff collection Penny Dreadful: Town of Angels, that includes Recreation of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer’s Magda as she narrates a fatal prophecy that threatens to convey an finish to all. The sequence is scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 26. Also that includes new footage, you can verify out the online video in the participant down below!

Metropolis of Angels is established in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and location deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social pressure. Rooted in the conflict amongst characters linked to the deity Santa Muerte and other people allied with the Satan, Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels will discover an enjoyable mix of the supernatural and the flamable actuality of that interval, developing new occult myths and ethical dilemmas inside a authentic historic backdrop.

When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his associate Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) develop into embroiled in an epic story that displays the loaded record of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s to start with freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the harmful espionage steps of the 3rd Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before extensive, Tiago and his relatives are grappling with effective forces that threaten to tear them aside.

The solid consists of Daniel Zovatto (Really don’t Breathe), Natalie Dormer (Match of Thrones), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fireplace), Amy Madigan (Gone Child Long gone), Brent Spiner (Outcast), Lin Shaye (Insidious), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Adam Rodriguez (Felony Minds), Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Lorenza Izzo (At the time Upon a Time in Hollywood), Michael Gladis (Mad Guys), Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters), Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage) as Lewis Michener, a veteran LAPD officer who is sensible to the approaches of the planet and ruthless in pursuit of his targets. He gets to be a spouse and mentor to the youthful Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto).

Creator John Logan will even now be the future spin-off series’ creator, author and executive producer. The show’s creation is scheduled to get started this yr with Michael Aguilar (Kidding) to provide as executive producer. The new chapter is envisioned to characteristic new people and storylines.

The Emmy nominated critically-acclaimed series ran on air for 3 seasons. Penny Dreadful is a special mash-up of literary horror that adopted the story of Vanessa Ives (Eva Environmentally friendly), Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton) as they’ve labored with each other, at all fees, to vanquish the evil that relentlessly pursues them.

