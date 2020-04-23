New photos of Prince Louis’ rainbow display mark his second birthday

The Royal Family has announced the collection of Prince Louis painting rainbows to mark its second birthday.

A couple of pictures taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month and shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday, show the prince with a rainbow of color in his hand.

One of the paintings depicts the painting of the rainbow, with the letter included on a Twitter reader: “Showing the slippers of Prince Louis before his second birthday.”

The queen also thanked people for their birthday, sharing a “Instagram vs reality” post on Twitter of the young queen’s face painted.

In Britain, the rainbow has become a symbol of hope during the coronavirus epidemic when the country prevented the spread of the virus, which to date has claimed 18,100 people in the country, according to the report. as the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Children across the country painted pictures of the rain and put them in a window to let people pass, or paint them on the white ground on the streets and walls of Hope. and alert residents.

Prince Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne and the youngest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children, was born on April 23 2018 at a hospital in Paddington, west London.

Last year, Kensington Palace released a set of paintings, also carried by Catherine, to mark her birthday. The paintings took their family home in Norfolk, east of England.

Last month Prince William and Catherine issued a call to inform teachers and students at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northwest England, which is still open to students. children of key personnel, including National Health Service staff.

The UK has been in detention since March 24 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is now returning after reviving Covid-19 under heavy supervision, was granted a residence permit. At home, be warned people can only leave their homes for shopping, a piece of paper or for work if they have to.

.