[New Pictures Surface Of Beyoncé Holding Kobe + Gianna Bryant Down In LA Lakers Equipment + Custom made Nails]

Grammy-profitable singer Beyoncé went all-out to continue to keep the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant‘s legacies alive. New pics have surfaced of Queen Bey draped in Los Angeles Lakers gear from this week’s Celebration of Existence function remembering the late pair.

Huge Details: Above the past handful of hours, Queen Bey’s photos emerged online showing her with custom made nails and Lakers attire.

Significant-Crucial Details: At Monday’s function, Beyoncé shared an psychological minute together with Kobe’s spouse Vanessa Bryant.

Hold out, There is More: Beyoncé assisted get the Staples Centre in higher spirits Monday with an emotional performance.

Ahead of You Go: At Monday’s celebration, Vanessa poured out major inner thoughts about her family members members and named Kobe her soulmate.