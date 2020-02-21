[new-poll:-bernie-sanders-primary-california-dem-race-homelessness-prime-situation-concerning-california-voters]

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 / 08: 11 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 21, 2020 / 08: 13 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new poll by USC and Selling price reveals Senator Bernie Sanders is main the Democratic presidential race in California. The same poll uncovered homelessness is the amount a single challenge concerning state voters.

The poll introduced Thursday demonstrates Sanders in the lead with 29 p.c. Vice President Joe Biden came in 2nd with 21 p.c though Senator Elizabeth Warren has 20 per cent.

Former New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Mayor Pete Buttigeg and Senator Amy Klobuchar adopted driving with much less than 10 per cent.

A applicant need to get 15 percent to get any delegates from the major elections. The California Democratic main election is Mar. three.

The exact tablet found homelessness is the range a person issue regarding California voters. 51 % concur with eradicating homeless from public areas while 75 per cent agree with exclusionary zoning.

“What I located encouraging about the survey was that, when provided info, folks are setting up to understand a url among a absence of economical housing, financial conditions and increase in homelessness,” Cathy Creswell from Sacramento Housing Alliance explained. “Even in locations that have usually been regarded reasonably priced like Sacramento, like spots in the Central Valley.”

The poll also found 50 percent of Latinos fear getting homeless.