[new-poll-exhibits-bernie-sanders-as-front-runner-in-nevada-ahead-of-caucus]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a lot less than 48 hours to the Nevada caucus and a new statewide poll displays Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with a robust double-digit direct.

According to an 8 Information Now/Emerson Higher education poll, Sanders received 30.4%, WFLA sister station KLAS in Las Vegas reported.

Following him is previous Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16.9%, previous Vice President Joe Biden with 16.one%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 12.1%, adopted by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota with 11%, Californian Tom Steyer with 9.8%, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with one.nine%, and one.eight% of respondents said they would vote for somebody else.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not provided in the poll simply because he is not outlined as a prospect on the Nevada caucus kind.

There had been 425 persons included in the survey which was conducted on Feb. 19 and 20. The respondents had been designed up of 54.3% women and 45.7% adult males. The greater part of people surveyed, 84.four%, discovered as a Democrat. The margin of mistake for the poll is as well as or minus four.seven proportion points.

Sanders has done well in recent national polls though at the similar time he has frequently beat back again promises he is far too progressive to win towards President Donald Trump.

Virtually 75,000 Nevadans took element in early voting for the caucus which will get spot on Saturday, Feb. 22. It will be the candidates’ very first examination among the voters of shade, in particular Latinos. The poll discovered that 20.3% of people surveyed determined as Hispanic or Latino.