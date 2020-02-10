New Polls Suggest Dems Should Cool F Out

Two major new polls were released this afternoon. They clarify for a number of reasons. The first is that the rise of President Trump is that the polls are overstated at best. Quinnipiac puts it at 43% approval, on the high side of this poll, but the same as their previous three polls in December. Monmouth has 44%. Their last three polls rated it at 43%. A few moments ago, Yougov released a new batch of polls that put Trump at 41%, essentially where he has always been. (I’m putting more stock in Quinnipiac and Monmouth, but that’s another important data point.) Take it all together and they suggest that Trump is in a relatively strong position based on his situation in the past three years . But there is little evidence here of a game-changing movement. Certainly nothing like the 49% Gallup found last week, which remains a far outlier.

Quinnipiac has direct confrontations with the Democrats. All the best candidates beat Trump by large margins. Bloomberg 51-42, Sanders 51-43, Biden 50-43. There is a lot of information telling us that President Trump can certainly win his re-election. But these numbers all indicate a holder who has an ascending climb at best. And at least for the moment, there is little evidence suggesting a situation that is really different from what we have had to date.

They also certainly suggest that if you think Sanders is a weak candidate in the general election, it must be based on the expected effects of the attacks that have not yet taken place. Because 51-43 is pretty solid.

The White House, in a moment of fragmentation and disappointment for the Democrats, is trying to further demoralize the opposition. These figures suggest that, technically speaking, Democrats should relax.

The second major conclusion is that Joe Biden’s position has dropped rapidly since his poor performance in Iowa. A number of New Hampshire polls suggest that it will have a similar result tomorrow night, although we are in a fluid situation and cannot exclude surprises. The Quinnipiac poll has national Democrat primary numbers which are Sanders 26%, Biden 17%, Bloomberg 15%, Warren 14%, Buttigieg 10%, Klobuchar 4%.

Warren has the worst net favorability rating, -8 (although barely different from Biden’s) and is significantly weaker against Trump. She leads Trump by 4 points; Buttigieg leads the president by 3 points.

It’s a five point increase for Sanders and a nine point decrease for Biden. Bloomberg went from 8% to 15%.

So the other question is, why is Bloomberg growing so quickly?

The first and most obvious reason is that it is broadcasting saturation announcements across the country. It is clearly a necessary condition for his ascent but I do not think that it is a sufficient condition. The Quinnipiac poll suggests that about half of Biden’s African-American support has been transferred to Bloomberg.

I have another theory for what drives Bloomberg’s rise.

Right now, we have a broken and acrimonious Democratic primary race. This happens in the primaries. Nothing new there. But the Democrats are really, really, really determined to beat Donald Trump. The Bloomberg announcements ignore the whole main process. They focus on Bloomberg himself and increasingly on the bashing of Donald Trump.

I see them a lot on social networks. They are good. Even if you are a supporter of Sanders, you think they are good, even if you despise Bloomberg.

For many Democrats right now, watching the primaries unfold is very disheartening. Bloomberg is already running against Trump, running ads that hit Trump hard. If you are a Democrat, the Democratic primary race is exhausting and demoralizing and the Trump-bashing ads make you suck – simply because a lot of Democrats are so focused on ousting Trump and wanting to run against him.

Clearly, Bloomberg is benefiting from both the apparent collapse of Biden and also leading to that collapse. But I think this other factor is also important.