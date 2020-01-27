New poster “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You” presents Lara Jean, Peter & John Ambrose | to all the boys I loved before

There is a brand new poster for To all the boys: P.S. I still love you!!

The new pic features Lana Condor front and center with Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher on each side.

In the new film, it’s a new year and Lara Jean and Peter no longer claim to be in a relationship. They are a couple.

And, like Lara Jean (Condor) sails in a mine of official premieres with Peter (Centineo) – her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day – she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help him manage the complex emotions that accompany this new chapter of balancing a relationship and discovering his authentic self.

But when John Ambrose (Sinner), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, is entering her life again, she must more than ever count on herself when she is confronted with her first real dilemma: can she love two boys at the same time?

To all the boys: P.S. I Still Love You will air on Netflix in just over two weeks on Wednesday, February 12.

