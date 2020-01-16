New pot tax of 3% passes Cook County Board

The 3% cannabis tax from the province passed the entire Cook County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, which means that taxes on some recreational pot products sold in Chicago may be over 41% by July.

The tax would be imposed on “all persons engaged in the sale of cannabis.”

Although the tax would apply to the gross income of the retail trade, commissioners said that the tax would probably be shifted to that purchase pot.

That 3% comes on top of the planned 3% tax of the city and the current state excises 10-25%, based on the THC level, the ingredient in the pot that makes users high, in the purchased product. Marijuana products also carry normal sales tax – which is 10.25% in Chicago – which means that some products can carry a tax of 41.25% from this summer.

The 3% figure is the highest that the province can tax, according to state law. The province could only generate income from the sale of medicines from July.

Commissioners have said that the tax is needed to pay for possible increases in health and police costs due to legalization.

Four commissioners – Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, Bridget Degnen, D-Chicago, Stanley Moore, D-Chicago and Peter Silvestri, R-Elmwood Park – voted on this issue.

Although the overall taxes are high, they are less than what is charged to buy a pack of cigarettes in Chicago. Federal, state and local taxes are more than $ 8 on a pack of cigarettes, which can cost $ 14-16 in the city.

The board has also taken measures to set up a cannabis committee that would study the impact of legalization on the county and a zoning regulation for pot-related retailers who open in Cook without legal personality.

Chairman of the board Toni Preckwinkle said during her press conference after the county council meeting that the measures are about “justice in our criminal justice system” and not about her “personal consumption habits”.

“I have always made it clear that my reasons for supporting legalization have nothing to do with my own personal consumption – I do not drink, I do not smoke, I am in no way inclined to use marijuana,” Preckwinkle said.

“This is about substances that are used on a large scale, and whether it should be illegal, and my opinion has always been legal, especially since the only people arrested for possession are black and brown children. I always said, you know, if we won’t arrest white children for this, we shouldn’t arrest anyone. “