New PPP SME Loan Bill Excludes Fintech Lenders, Threatening Small Businesses

The coronavirus stimulus was supposed to give Fintech companies a vote of historical trust. In March, we announced our paycheck protection program, an exemptible loan for small businesses, and Treasury Secretary Steve Munutin promises that “any fintech lender will be allowed to make these loans.” did. Until now, the Small and Medium Business Administration has not approved the provision of government-guaranteed loans beyond traditional banks.

But, like many other aspects of the PPP program, the Trump administration’s promises have not materialized, starting with the hope that loans will be directed at SMEs as opposed to listed companies. Until last Thursday, when funding for SBA’s program was exhausted, “Fintech is actually lending directly to PPP,” said Scott Stewart, CEO of Innovative Lending Platform Association, an industry association of fintech startups. not”.

“Unfortunately, the program’s funds were exhausted before it was accepted,” said an on-deck spokeswoman, the country’s leading non-bank online small business lender, when I announced the news late last week. I told you. Indeed, the SBA did not approve a group of fintech lenders, including OnDeck, to make a PPP loan until late Tuesday, April 14th. There is not enough time to get the required credentials from the SBA just one day before the funds are exhausted. Actually start lending.

Still, fintech companies wanted Congress to replenish their PPP funding this week and secure the new bill to secure some of the types of loans Fintech specializes in. Of small businesses. They are more and more businesses that day, as long as the economy is closed in a pandemic. “This is oxygen for them,” said BlueVine CEO Eyal Lifshitz about the small loan the company offers. [BlueVine also received SBA approval late last Tuesday to become a PPP lender, but has not yet begun direct lending.]

The new bill, passed by the Senate on Tuesday, April 21, will provide PPPs with $ 310 billion in additional funding, saving $ 60 billion specifically for SMEs. However, the phrase excludes fintech companies from actually lending the money. The bill stipulates that those funds are “provided for guaranteed depository institutions, credit unions, and community financial institutions.” Among these institutions, companies with $ 10 to $ 50 billion in assets, small banks and credit unions, lend half the money. On the other hand, even small institutions with less than $ 10 billion in assets lend the other. half.

Unlike banks, FinTech lenders do not take deposits. This is what the Treasury calls non-banking, non-depositing institutions, but the bill does not have any special approval. This will set something free for both FinTech lenders and the small businesses they serve, forcing them to directly face large banks that tend to lend to a wider range of businesses. . As expected, if this bill becomes law, the rest of the money.

The good news is that fintech lenders, which were approved by the SBA last week, are ready to lend as soon as they are ready and new PPP funds are released. “After all this is done, I’m going to prove that the government-guaranteed program is fully operational,” said Ryan Metcalf, U.S. regulatory director of Funding Circle, a Fintech lender based in the UK, last week. It was

The bad news is that new money may not last for a week. And the question remains, if any, how FinTech can lend.

