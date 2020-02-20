[New proposed musician visa allow legislation to execute in U.K. is ‘draconian’ states LTW]

LTW says

‘This proposed new non permanent perform visa for European musicians coming to carry out in the U.K. is an appalling restriction of musician rights. It’s unworkable, pricey and draconian and will be reciprocated for U.K. musicians striving to complete in Europe. We demand from customers a improved program prior to we lose our suitable to work and as a country further eliminate worthwhile culture. ‘

I’m now on the board of musicians organisation Showcased Artists Coalition (Formal) to struggle these issues. Musicians be a part of now!

https://www.gov.british isles/tier-5-temporary-employee-creative-and-sporting-visa?fbclid=IwAR1nd-JBQtpnMGkmVvgDJ8LrfEJcHht3wRdJD4ieEgQkOA6NkLMj67lIs28