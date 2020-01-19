New QB and coordinator give Dawgs fans a more optimistic look at the 2020 offensive

Kirby Smarts Setting of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken This week, Dawgs fans have awakened the dream of a more open, explosive attack – especially when it comes to the quarterback with two threats Jamie Newman Enrollment at UGA.

Include demonstrations of in the stellar sugar bowl George Pickens and Zamir “Zeus” white, and the loss of all these offensive starters doesn’t look quite as catastrophic.

Todd Monken is expected to call the games and train the quarterbacks. (Chris O’Meara / AP)

The move to Monken, who is widely expected to call the games and train the quarterbacks (though Smart hasn’t confirmed these details yet), eased fears of the Bulldog Nation’s contingent, which the Georgia head coach thought was too clumsy to attack Approach to move away from the run-first philosophy that someone called “man-ball”.

A friend put it this week: “It’s good that Kirby is ready to mess things up. It sounds like a lot more than just an optimization.”

Apparently, Smart wasn’t happy with how the offense affected last season: he finished 49th in the nation in points – and outside of the college football playoffs – while the four teams that made the pigskin version of the big dance , 10 were at the top of the ranking.

It’s a good sign that Smart didn’t waste much time. He apparently came to the conclusion that he didn’t have the right man to call the signals in his first year as solo coordinator James Coley, who nevertheless stays with the team as deputy head coach (and hopefully as an offensive recruiter).

Some college football fans and observers had speculated last season that Coley’s abandonment was slowed down by Smart’s conservative offensive philosophy and penchant for grueling opponents with a punishing running game. But Monken’s hiring in the signing of a double-threat quarterback and graduate transfer seems to support this notion.

Kirby Smart was obviously not happy with the outcome of his 2019 crime. (Curtis Compton / AJC)

Either that, or to win Smart’s wish has caused a change of heart.

Whatever the reason, it is a welcome development.

Naturally, as the UGA head coach emphasized after the defeat against the LSU In the SEC Championship Game, Georgia already had many of the same games in the game book as the unstoppable Tigers, but the Dawgs didn’t have the same number of players to guide them after losing a few key injuries after losing most of their absorbing talent from the previous year ,

Looking ahead, since Georgia needs to replace most of its offensive start line, Monken is planning two run-backs, two tight-ends, and two of the best remaining receivers, with almost a complete makeover in mind Has.

However, recent recruitment courses mean that there are a lot of young talents ready to be the “next man” and Bowl Sensation Pickens seems to be an important weapon of attack – provided he grows up and learns to control his emotions hold.

As for White, I wouldn’t give him such names at this point Todd Gurley. Nick Chubb or Sony Michel, but he seemed to be getting stronger as the season progressed.

Zamir White’s run improved over the course of the season. (Bob Andres / AJC)

And if you’re one of those damn fans who are worried about hiring an offensive coordinator whose past crimes have plunged the air raid side of the game rather than down your throat, remember that backs can thrive in a wide-open pass attack. Just look at the LSUs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ranked second in the SEC Rushers last season (Georgia D’andre Swift was No. 5), despite the Tigers’ throw-first mentality and LSUs Joe Burrow Overtaking statistics for the conference.

Last season, the Georgia offensive was generally lackluster (with the Florida game being a notable exception). Too often, the UGA coaching staff’s lack of confidence in its young talent for recording, which apparently precluded opening the game book referred to, led to the Dawgs’ large offensive line being bundled in a tight formation that resembled a rugby scrum, such as Mostly the running backs tried unsuccessfully to find an opening against the defenses that 8 men had loaded into the box because they did not respect UGA’s passing.

In this respect, the outlook for 2020 is uncertain, but ultimately positive.

When Smart ventured to criticize the Dawgs’ offense last season, he complained primarily about Georgia’s inability to clear the ball for the playmakers in space and the lack of “explosive” team games.

Monken seems to be exactly what Georgia needs, as he’s known for a more aggressive downfield passing game. He said so much in his introductory press conference when he was hired in Tampa in 2016.

“The bottom line is, how can you be explosive?” He said. “I always thought we didn’t need 5-yard games anymore. Who needs more 5-yard games? How can we be explosive? That’s what the game is about, man. Big pieces. So how can we not find out how we can get to explosive games? It’s fun. “

This attitude, combined with Wake Forest Transfer Newman’s ability to make deep throws and his dangerous runnability (which defenses have to respect) means that the 2020 Dawgs offensive is likely to pose a much greater threat to the field.

As an ESPN Kirk Herbstreit Tweeted: “Between Monken’s approach and QB came Jamie Newman from WF – exactly what Kirby and the Dawgs offensive needed.”

And of course, Monken doesn’t have to try to recreate his run-and-shoot offense from his time in the state of Oklahoma. Only a more varied game book would help a lot.

Regardless of whether it is Air Georgia or not, the Dawgs’ offense must be less predictable.

Combine a more open offensive with a passing threat and one of the nation’s best defenses (nine out of eleven starters return from a unit that led and defended the nation in defense of rank and finished third in overall defense). and Georgia could be a playoff contender again next season.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide is an early challenge for the 2020 Dawgs. (Alyssa Pointer / AJC)

That is, if they can come over a daunting schedule That means the Dawgs will travel to Tuscaloosa in week 3. Unfortunately, Georgia has a much tougher tie with SEC West’s opponents than rival Florida, which many in the east have identified as favorites. While the Dawgs have to play against Bama early and have Auburn as always, the Gators will face a greatly reduced LSU (the passing guru, the defensive coordinator, the Heisman winner QB, the top traffic jam and the top receiver will lose at their loss belong) Ole Miss.

If Georgia gives up Nick Sabans Crimson Tide, chances are they will have to head the table to win SEC East and return to the conference championship game for the fourth consecutive time.

So far, the much too early national top 25 projections released by various outlets have been the No. 6 Dawgs (according to ESPN) to No. 11 (USA today).

Each place in the top 10 used to be a successful season in a year of rebuilding, but now Georgia belongs to this group of elite would-be players for whom nothing less than the playoffs are enough. Once you’ve attended the national championship game, the only way to keep your fan base happy is to win it.

After giving Bulldog Nation a taste of this kind of near-glory at the start of his tenure, Smart is now facing high (possibly unrealistic) expectations on an annual basis. The fact that he has shown himself ready to make a significant change to improve his team’s chances is an encouraging sign that he won’t let Dawgs fans down.