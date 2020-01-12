New questions arise after Iran belatedly admitted to knocking down the Ukrainian airliner

Loading...

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Iran’s admission that it has shot down a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people poses new challenges to the Islamic Republic, both externally in the face of tensions with the United States and domestically in the face of growing discontent of their population.

The country was not doing itself a favor by letting its investigators, government officials and diplomats deny for days that a missile had struck the flight, although a commander said on Saturday that he had raised the possibility of this from his superiors on Wednesday, the day had the crash.

While the paramilitary revolutionary guard took responsibility, it urged Tehran to close airspace as the U.S. fears retaliation against Iran for launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases for U.S. forces. This retaliation never materialized, but concerns were sufficient to allegedly set a missile battery on the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 on fire.

Tensions between Iran and the United States, which sparked after the death of the Iranian colonel-general in Iraq following a US drone attack on January 3, have calmed down for the time being. However, President Donald Trump vowed to impose new sanctions on Tehran, and on Friday his government turned against the Iranian metal industry, a major employer. Meanwhile, thousands of other US forces in the Middle East remain on the network of US bases around Iran, although Tehran so requests. The USA leave the region.

This is the cornerstone for Iran’s further move away from its 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers. An agreement that Trump unilaterally withdrew in May 2018 because its concerns over insufficient containment of Tehran were insufficient. Following the targeted assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran said it would no longer respect its borders while the United Nations inspectors could continue their work.

Further steps could trigger an Israeli strike if Iran feels close to developing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies, but Western fears may arise.

Iran, through Secretary of State Mohammad Javad Zarif, has attempted to provide legal grounds for what happened after Soleimani’s death, including rocket attacks on Iraqi bases that house US troops that have not claimed victims. Now the country has to deal with the consequences of its officials’ unlawful rejection in the days after the plane crash.

“No rocket was fired in the area at the time,” said Hamid Baeidinejad, Iranian ambassador to the United Kingdom, in an interview with Sky News, asking further questions about the allegation “absolutely unacceptable.”

Then the story changed early Saturday morning when the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the flight was “unintentionally targeted due to human error”.

Baeidinejad later apologized on Twitter.

“In my statement to the UK media yesterday, I shared the official findings from the relevant authorities in my country that missiles could not be fired and hit the Ukrainian plane during this time,” he wrote. “I … regret that I deliver such false insights.”

Ultimately, the Guard only replies to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Khamenei himself only recognized the rocket attack on Saturday, citing the report by the conventional Iranian armed forces.

But even the declaration by the army itself raises questions, saying that the escape was “very close to a sensitive military location” for the Guard.

“The altitude and direction of the flight movement resembled an enemy target, so the plane was accidentally targeted due to human error,” the statement said.

This is despite flight data for every flight from Ukrainian International Airlines from Tehran since early November, which shows that the Wednesday flight followed a similar flight altitude and route, as stated on the flight data tracking website FlightRadar24. Aircraft leaving Imam Khomeini airport routinely take off westward, as did the Ukrainian flight.

Nine more flights left the airport in front of the Ukrainian commercial plane early Wednesday morning without encountering any difficulties. The guard claims that she asked the Iranian authorities to block Tehran’s airspace while the rocket was afraid of reprisals, but nothing happened.

Analysts have questioned the decision not to close Tehran’s airspace in the days after the launch.

“The first thing a country should do in the event of an escalation in the military conflict is to shut down the sky for civilian flights,” said retired Ukrainian general Ihor Romanenko, a military analyst. “However, this brings with it serious financial losses, fines and losses, which is why a cynical approach has prevailed in Iran.”

The guard has extensive autonomy in Iran. It prides itself on its aggressive stance, be it during tense encounters with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf or when a U.S. military surveillance drone was launched last summer. Due to concerns about this aggression, the US Aviation Authority issued a warning a few days before the launch of the Iranian overflight warning that the “misidentification” continued to pose a risk.

The rivalries between the services show that the conventional Iranian military – limited in the years since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 by purges and outdated equipment – issued the report. The Guard’s position could be questioned, although it still has a strong grip on the Iranian security and economic sector.

The US has not returned the night of the missile attacks on Iraqi bases with US troops. However, this has not stopped Iranian officials like Zarif and others from trying to “blame the United States.” Adventurism ”for Iran that shoots down the plane.

This may not be the case with the Iranian public, which has already been hit by economic sanctions and is holding outdoor protests. Saturday night, hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest the government’s late recognition of the shot down plane. They demanded that officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and brought to justice. The police stopped the demonstrations.