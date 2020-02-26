[new-raid71-basic-cartoon-charlie-mash-ups-minimal-version-prints]

Raid71 has unveiled 4 limited edition prints from their Vintage Cartoon Charlie Mash-Ups assortment which will be available from Thursday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1. You can view the prints in the gallery beneath, and get yours throughout the timed launch right here!

Who remembers running house just after university and ready for your favorite cartoon? Raid71’s new Charlie Mash-Up set usually takes on a few of these common cartoons that have stood the take a look at of time. Irrespective of whether it’s your sword that receives you completely ready for struggle, or when you obtain out your kennel was a robot in disguise, we hope you all have pleasurable with this new Charlie Mash-Up set and all these reminiscences appear rushing again!

The prints are priced at $13 each. The total set of four is priced at $30 with 5″x5″ dimensions and will be signed and numbered.

The Traditional Cartoon Charlie Mash-Ups involve Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ‘I Appreciate Being a Turtle’, He-Gentleman ‘I Have the Power’, Transformers ‘Transform and Roll Out’, and Thunder Cats ‘Give Me Sight, Beyond Sight’.