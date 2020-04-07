Naperville Device District 203 programs to name Andria Mitchell as the future principal of Ranch Perspective Elementary, with college board acceptance predicted for the duration of the April 20 conference.

Mitchell has served as principal of Tyler Elementary and Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary, the two in DeKalb. In advance of getting a principal, she was an elementary educator for typical and distinctive training learners.

















































Mitchell has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Jackson State University and a master’s diploma in educational administration from Northern Illinois University. She is set to get started her time as Ranch View principal July 1, changing Principal Angela Stallion.















































