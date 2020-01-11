New Red Stars attacker Kealia Ohai clearly sees that Chicago is her kind of city

Loading...

Kealia Ohai had it all in Houston.

She was planning to start her seventh NWSL season with the Houston Dash and fifth as captain of the team that prepared her second overall in 2014. Plus, her three sisters lived a few miles away, and it’s where she met and built a house with fiancee, Texan star JJ Watt.

“I think everyone just assumed that I would never leave Houston because my whole family is here,” Ohai said. “But my career will not be forever, and that is what I am focusing on now.”

In the fall, Ohai, who played 11 goals for the Golden Boot Award in 2016, met the Dash and asked to be traded for the Red Stars.

She felt that playing in Chicago for coach Rory Dames would give her the best chance to return to her top form before an ACL tear threatened to derail her career during the 2017.

“I know I can be that good (again),” Ohai said. “I know that I can produce so much. I know I can be the top scorer in the competition, and that’s what I want to come back to. ”

Ohai’s ACL tear was the first injury in her career. For the 2017 season, she had only missed five games since she started playing football when she was 4.

The challenges presented by rehab were strange to Ohai, but overcoming adversity was not. She was 7 when poor astigmatism left her legally blind in her right eye. When the subject of her vision comes up, Ohai laughs, amused by the fact that it is even considered a limitation by some.

“When I hear how people react to it, I say,” If I thought about it all my life, I might have thought that I can’t play professional football or that I can’t exercise because my eyes are bad, “said Ohai. “I never thought twice that it grew up, because that’s how my parents raised me.”

Her career is characterized by substantial achievements and everyone who knows her believes that more will come. That also applies to Watt, who was one of the most influential people in her trade to the Red Stars.

Watt supported her decision to leave the comfort of Houston and played a central role in Ohai’s rehabilitation process. Watt is no stranger to her, Watt gave Ohai insight into the mental path she would take during rehabilitation. It would not be an easy way to top health, but on the days she felt she was deteriorating, she had a partner who understood.

Footballer Kealia Ohai, traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars, sports a number of new Red Stars merchandise. That also applies to her fiancé (right) .twitter

Together they lifted each other to keep striving for more in their respective sports.

“He forced me to,” said Ohai. “He knew that I was thinking about it. He knew that I felt that I might need a new environment to grow as an athlete, and from the very beginning (he) really wanted this for me. ”

Watt publicly expressed his support for Ohai after a television station in Houston shared a tweet that Ohai called Watt’s fiancé instead of using her name or title.

This kind of small thing is not new to women in sports, and unfortunately it was not the first time that Ohai had experienced that kind of disrespect. She is hopeful that her example, as well as the example given by the NWSL, will help create change for young women in football and beyond.

“There are people who tweet to me that nobody knows what women’s football is,” Ohai said. “These headlines and these stories only feed that. Until that changes, we cannot change society. We cannot change the story of equal pay; we cannot change anything about it. “

Ohai knows that the playing field is still uneven compared to its male counterparts, but it has grown considerably in recent years.

Kealia Ohai spent six seasons with the Houston Dash who set her second overall in 2014 Andy Mead / ISIAndy Mead / isiphotos.com

When Ohai played youth football, a professional career in sport was not feasible. The only real chance was to make the selection of the American Ladies Team.

She was determined to play at the highest possible level, and at that time it was college.

“Kealia had reached a different level of her game,” said her older sister Megan Cushing, who played with Ohai in high school and started playing at USC. “She was at a point where we all knew she was really something special.”

Prolific North Carolina women’s football coach, Anson Dorrance thought she had something special.

Dorrance remembers the first time he saw Ohai playing; he didn’t believe she was from Utah. He thought that a player with her speed and power should definitely come from an important program on the west coast. After playing to her for just a few minutes, he knew she was a Tar Heel.

Less than a day from her 48-hour recruitment visit to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ohai showed the same self-assurance she did this fall when she asked for an exchange.

“This was before I even asked her,” said Dorrance, the winner of the 2016 Werner Fricker Builder Award of American football. “She walks over to me and basically says,” Is it OK if I commit now? “”

Ohai then led UNC to an NCAA championship in 2012. That same year, she scored the winning goal for the US U-20 Women’s National Team in the final game of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, alongside future Red Stars teammates. Julie Ertz, Morgan Brian and Vanessa DiBernardo.

Kealia Ohai played 114 games, including 108 starts for the Houston Dash and scored 28 goals and had 16 assists during her six seasons with the franchise. | Wilf Thorne / ISIWilf Thorne / ISIPhotos.com

Ohai will start planting new roots in Chicago in the coming weeks, according to the Watt Playoff schedule, which she believes is a major problem.

She will officially be part of the team in the first week of March and knows that after the departure of 2019 NWSL MVP Sam Kerr there was still an important gap. Ohai feels no pressure. Their playing styles are very different, she said, and she knows that her impact will be entirely her own.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Chicago,” Ohai said. “The organization has such an incredible reputation in the competition, and I am so grateful that it went that way.”