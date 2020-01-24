New report describes how the Foster system turned teenagers at risk in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you remember the 8 On Your Side investigations into trips to nowhere?

8 On Your Side Investigates made the disturbing discovery in 2018 that foster children were locked in cars for hours in a parking lot in Tampa Wawa while clerks were trying to find a place to sleep for the night.

A new 54-page report from a professor at the Miami University Children’s Clinic for Child and Adolescent Law provides a data-driven analysis of how the system has caused these vulnerable youths to fail.

“You can’t put forward arguments without the data,” said Kelley Parris, executive director of the Hillsborough County Children’s Board.

The report found Hillsborough County had two problems: “the highest concentration of highly unstable children” in the state and “the highest concentration of providers banning children from their care”.

“Every time you move a child more than three times in an internship, it is a lifelong trauma for that child,” said Parris.

The report found that 49 of the district’s children with the highest childcare risk had changed jobs ten times more often than normal adolescents.

8 On Your Side spoke to the study author, Robert Latham, over the phone. He said one of his biggest souvenirs was that the system had let foster children down by routinely shoving them back into the houses where they had already been kicked out.

“Leaving providers after placement was the most prominent feature of children who refused to accommodate,” he wrote in a blog about the study.

The majority of the children analyzed in the study are not white and have a higher need for mental health.

According to Latham, many of them are traveling hundreds of kilometers in the state because Hillsborough County appears to lack local therapy providers who can effectively work with this population.

“We have to keep them here,” Parris said to 8 On Your Side. “It’s your friends, it’s your neighbors, it’s your comfort zone.”

Parris says progress has been made as the Board of Commissioners funds an assessment center for all children in the county.

“This is a big step to ensure that these children get what they need, and that we don’t punish them for system failures,” she said.

Latham plans to present the results of his report to lawmakers in Tallahassee next week. He is scheduled to meet with local Hillsborough Community Care Alliance representatives on February 11.

