New report shows black pregnant women in the US are at higher risk of death

New data show that black women in the U.S. die two and a half times more often than white women and three times more often than Hispanic women during pregnancy or in the months after birth.

The data released on Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics shows that the national maternal mortality rate due to pregnancy was estimated at 17.4 maternal mortality rates per 100,000 live births in 2018 when 658 women died.

2018 maternal mortality data were collected using new coding techniques that are part of an effort to refine maternal mortality estimates.

It is the first time that the United States has standardized maternal mortality data from all 50 states, and experts said this is a first step in identifying ways to reduce pregnancy-related death across the country.

Around 700 women die each year from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth. This puts the USA in last place in terms of maternal mortality among all industrialized nations, such as the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, the umbrella organization of the National Center for Health.

Photo credit: SDI Productions / Getty Images

Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, founder and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative, made a speech during this week’s congressional hearing: “The inheritance of a hierarchy of human values ​​based on the color of our skin continues to lead to differences in health outcomes, including maternal mortality. ”

“Racism is the risk factor, no black skin, no race. Race is a social and political construct, ”she said.

Maternal mortality has been used as a key indicator of population health in the past. It is part of a limited number of health indicators currently included in the Sustainable Development Goals that address countries’ success in improving human wellbeing without harming the environment.