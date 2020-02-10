New research could help explain the ancient origins of the “deer in the spotlight” phenomenon

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3YiBeYQmHc (/ embed)

(WLNS) – People often freeze before we experience something unexpected. Now the researchers hope to explain the ancient origins of the “surprising reaction”.

The video above shows a race between two fruit flies or Drosophila melanogaster.

The fly at the top tears off the normal walking speed of Drosophila at around 25 millimeters per second.

The slowpoke at the bottom of the video reaches a speed of only 15 millimeters per second, which is not due to an injury or a natural lack of speed, but to the release of a chemical messenger in his nervous system that models a terrifying reaction.

A team at Columbia University discovered that fruit flies naturally release serotonin to activate neuronal circuits that tell the flies to slow down.

You may have heard of serotonin because it regulates mood and appetite in humans, but when flying, serotonin helps to cope with the stress of extreme temperatures, save energy in times of hunger, and even walk upside down on the ceiling.

The research team found that the most potent effect of serotonin occurred during an actual frightening reaction. Scientists suspect that the release of serotonin activates the motor neurons like an emergency brake and stiffens and blocks the fly’s leg joints. When the researchers blocked the release of serotonin by the fly, this interrupted their normal startle response.

Drosophila contains many basic references to human biology, regardless of whether the research area is genetics, nutrition, biomechanics or even the surprising reaction.

