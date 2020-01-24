New rules needed to end flying zoos

Rules are usually strengthened when some are unable to adhere to common sense guidelines. Not the majority, but enough restriction benders to create problems.

An example: emotional support animals. We humans turn to our winged and feathered friends for emotional reinforcement in growing numbers – and take them with us when we fly. According to industry-trading group Airlines for America, the number of emotional assistance animals on commercial flights grew from 481,000 in 2016 to 751,000 in 2017.

But these beloved companions don’t need training to be certified as an emotionally supportive animal, and the flying public is cheeked by poultry with untrained creatures, from ducks to pheasants, rabbits and snakes.

Airlines lobbied the Transport Department to work hard on what they consider a scam – passengers who call their pets emotional animals to pay for pets that usually cost more than $ 100 each way.

The US Department of Transportation said enough – and on Wednesday it suggested that only specially trained dogs qualify as assistance animals and can ride in the cabin for free.

It would be one thing if your emotional support quail sat quietly and enjoyed the film during the flight, but that has not been the case, hence the new regulations. According to Forbes, more than 3,000 complaints were submitted to the DOT about assistance animals on flights in 2018, compared to 719 in 2013.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said some members of her union were injured by non-trained pets. Then there is the hassle of dealing with passengers trying to board with animals that do not remotely meet the space limitations of an aircraft – such as the notorious emotional peacock who has banned himself and its owner from United Airlines. Or a baby kangaroo, who didn’t even make it to the seat belt demonstration.

People with anxiety disorders may need an unusual being as a support partner. No problem. But other passengers also have rights, and flight attendants do not have to be distracted by literal farmers in the cabin.

This new proposal from the DOT tightens the 2019 guidelines which state that dogs, cats and miniature horses are also regarded as assistance animals.

The proposal allows air carriers to create their own requirements for assistance animals, including the application of a limit for two animals per person with each animal tied or leashed and to ensure that the animals fit in the owner’s footwell.

Passengers with physical or psychological disabilities who want to take their dogs into the passenger cabin of an aircraft must, according to the policy, complete a form stating that the dog has been trained to perform specific tasks to help them.

This new proposal, and similar ones, such as the Massachusetts bill that would penalize owners who consider pets as service animals, are unfortunately necessary if a growing number of people are costing and do not want to skip pets allowed rules. And with an “service card” or an ESA letter the size of an animal, they can.

Until now.

The new regulations will also benefit those who have non-dog-like, non-trained assistance animals because they will no longer have the hassle of being banned from the gate or taken off the plane.

Cindy Torok was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight in 2018 after the airline refused to let her fly with her emotional support animal. Torok and her supporting squirrel, Daisy, were both grounded.