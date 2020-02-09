New search for MH370 will start within a few months

A new search for the wreck of the MH370 plane could begin in a few months, reports say.

Victim families and the Malaysian government are working together to send Ocean Infinity Searcher for the missing plane, News Corp.

Former Australian investigators have reportedly felt that they are looking for the plane in the wrong area and welcome the new search.

Since its disappearance on March 8, 2014, 32 parts of the aircraft with 239 people have been found on board.

One of these parts appears to come from the inner fin of the vortex generator.

If confirmed, it could be determined that the engine shattered on impact, meaning that the aircraft was not in a controlled glide flight when it crashed.

“We got things rolling so we can make an announcement,” said Malaysian lawyer Grace Subathirai Nathan, who lost her mother on the flight.

CONTINUE READING:

• ‘MH370 crashed here’: Fisherman claims he saw the Malaysian Airlines plane crash

• MH370: Missing flight was checked militarily because others remained in the dark

• The MH370 pilot made a mysterious call to the aircraft engineer’s cousin

• Did the MH370 pilot escape by parachute to escape with the loved one? Book reveals new theories

“The Minister of Transport is open to considering a proposal. We are trying to ensure that the proposal is airtight and not rejected for vague reasons. We have therefore worked quietly with the parties involved to achieve this.”

She also hopes that data from the military radar that was tracking the aircraft will no longer be considered national security, so they could use it to examine the results.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said the Malaysian government is only ready to search on a “no find no fee” basis.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.