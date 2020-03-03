new-selma-police-main-keen-to-quit-crime-in-group

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) — In excess of the weekend in Selma, a lady and baby had been shot.

Late last year, a person was gunned down in from of his have home

It truly is violent situations like these that the new Selma Law enforcement Main, Joseph Gomez, hopes to clear up and put a cease to in the close to foreseeable future.

“I want to reduce crime, increase their good quality of lifestyle and listen to the group,” Gomez said. “My technique will be for the betterment of this group.”

Gomez arrived to Selma just after serving a lot more than 30 many years at the Fresno Law enforcement Department and was sworn in Monday evening.

He claims his very first buy of organization is to place a quit to ongoing gang criminal offense, and that could necessarily mean collaborating with other businesses.

“There have been gang shootings that’s one particular of the initially points I am heading to search at,” Gomez stated. “What are we undertaking? What can we do far better to quit gang violence? Who can we collaborate with, no matter whether its MAGEC, the SO, the outlying towns adjacent to us? How we can do the job with them to cease the gang violence.”

“His knowledge doing the job with MAGEC and all the other gang eradication models is heading to be a great asset to Selma,” says Selma City Supervisor Theresa Gallavan.

His plan could not arrive at a better time.

Months right before the previous police chief, Greg Garner, introduced his unexpected retirement, quite a few Selma inhabitants petitioned for his elimination, declaring he wasn’t doing sufficient to halt the gang violence.

“That is not heading to take place any longer,” Gomez stated. “We’re heading to pay attention to our group and increase the top quality of lifestyle.”

Gomez claims a new law enforcement station which is predicted to be completely ready by the drop will also enable in tackling criminal offense.

“With a facility like that, you can have huge scale operations like MAGEC crew appear in listed here, SWAT teams, it’s likely to enable with all that,” MAGEC claimed.

Gomez suggests even with it currently being his to start with day, he’s previously gone out with some of the other officers, canvassing the city he programs to safeguard and provide.