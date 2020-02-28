new-‘simpsons’-brief-‘playdate-with-destiny’-to-operate-in-advance-of-pixar’s-‘onward’-in-theaters

LOS ANGELES — Moviegoers will see a common face when they head to the theater to see Pixar’s “Onward” up coming 7 days: Maggie Simpson.

She will look in “Playdate with Destiny,” a new “The Simpsons” small that will perform in advance of “Onward” in theaters. A post on the principal “Simpsons” account Friday exhibits Maggie Simpson sitting on a balcony with an additional character hunting off as the sunlight sets above the h2o.

“Maggie Simpson is speechless,” the publish teases.

Pixar is recognised for managing limited movies just before practically all of its characteristic-size films throughout their theatrical operate. Many of these films ended up successful the Oscar for most effective animated short movie, most lately 2018’s “Bao,” which preceded “Incredibles 2.” (“Simpsons” is made by 20th Tv, which is also owned by Pixar dad or mum business Disney.)

“Onward” follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they established out on “an extraordinary quest to explore if there is still a minor magic left out there” when specified the option to spend a day with their father, who died decades back. The “Onward” forged also involves Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

“Onward” hits theaters in the United States on Friday, March 6, with advance screenings on Saturday, Feb. 29.

