New single, album and live in the Royal Albert Hall in May 2020

The Psychedelic Furs: New Single, New Album and they play live in the Royal Albert Hall May 14, 2020

New album “Made of Rain” out on May 1, 2020. Single “Don’t Believe” out now, and the very special performance in the UK is May 14, 2020.

Ged Babey gave you his version of the Rise & Fall and Rise Again of the Psychedelic Furs in August last year and Phil Ross gave us this report of a triumphant performance at the Roundhouse in October 2019. And now … out of the blue .. .

The Psychedelic Furs release their new album, their first in almost 30 years, ‘Made Of Rain’, via Cooking Vinyl on 1 May 2020. A single, ‘Don’t Believe’, is now available to stream and download if you pre-order the album from HERE

To celebrate the release of “Made Of Rain,” The Psychedelic Furs have announced a very special show at the famous Royal Albert Hall in London (May 14). This show contains exclusive versions of the new album, together with the fantastic and unforgettable hits of the band. Tickets are generally available today, Friday, February 7.

Of the exciting opening bars, Made Of Rain sounds like The Psychedelic Furs and she alone. It is a pleasure to hear the weather, cooler than ever. Their unparalleled permutations of art, aggression and atmosphere drive the dynamics, and it has always been this originality that set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus, while mixing tasks were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant).

‘Made Of Rain’ will be available on Gatefold double 12 “vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download with exclusive and signed items available from the band Official store.

And here is the single on YouTube …

Certain people of a certain age will be very enthusiastic about this! And the rest can no longer reject fur as a heritage act that acts in nostalgia. They are back – and as good as ever.

Bont 2020 photo by Matthew Reeves

