New software breakdown discovered on the plane

A new software problem was discovered on the Boeing 737 Max, but the company announced on Thursday that it would not delay the return to service.

The company said the problem is that an indicator light is on longer than intended.

The light is associated with the stabilizer trim system that raises and lowers the nose of the aircraft.

All Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft will be grounded until May (Nine / Delivered)

According to Boeing, the problem with the flight test of the updated software of the 737 Max was discovered.

The problem was said to be the input into the aircraft’s flight control computers.

“We are making a change to the 737 Max software before the fleet is brought back into service to ensure that this indicator light only comes on as intended,” it said.

The 737 Max has been earthed around the world since March after two fatal accidents that killed 346 people.

The crashes were linked to a safety system that pushed the nose of the plane down if it rose too quickly and there was a risk of stalling.

Boeing has been correcting the software on this system for more than a year.

Since its inception, investigators and Boeing engineers have identified various other problems with the aircraft.

Boeing informed the FAA and its airline customers of the light problem in the week of January 20, the company said.

It was released on Thursday by Federal Aviation Administration administrator Steve Dickson when he answered reporters’ questions after a comment in London.

In the same week, Boeing informed the FAA of the problem with the light and announced publicly that the Max could only be put into service again in the middle of this year.

When asked when the jet could fly again, a FAA spokesman said: “There is no set time frame for the plane to be released for return to passenger service.

It is only approved when our security experts are fully convinced that all security issues are addressed to the satisfaction of the FAA. “