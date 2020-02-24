[New South Carolina monthly bill would ban shackling pregnant inmates]

COLUMBIA, S.C., – At the Point out Household, lawmakers are thinking of a bill that would ban jails and prisons from working with leg, waistline, and ankle restraints on pregnant females although they give beginning.

The residence handed the bill very last year, and a Senate subcommittee passed it on to the Corrections and Penology Committee final week.

South Carolina is a person of the only 6 states that doesn’t ban shackling expecting inmates.

The legislation would also call for pregnant inmates to only be handcuffed in front so they can consider to brace by themselves if they fall.

The ban would use to state prisons and neighborhood jails.