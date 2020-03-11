New species of insects with “silly sense of fashion,” the name of Lady Gaga

The newly discovered insect species was named in honor of Lady Gaga, after the error is “nonsense in fashion” was compared with the singer.

Brendan Morris, Candidate of Legal Sciences of the University of Illinois, observed 1000 scientific circles for his research project when he discovered one female mistake with unique features that distinguish it from other creatures.

In the academic journal Zootaxa, Morris and his co – entomologist Christopher Dietrich – describe “additional cross-m-ku in front of” and frontaklipnuyu shape. “

But it is a unique kind of being forced Morris christen his views K.gaga.

“If there is an error” Lady Gaga “, it will be a gardener trees because they have these crazy horns”, – he said in the Illinois News Bureau.

“They have such a strange fashion sense. They are no different from what you’ve seen before.”

Despite the fact that he could not extract DNA from the creature, Maurice now hopes to visit Nicaragua in hopes of finding another K. Gaga in the rainforest, where the original species was first collected.

“Woodshed stupid, and I believe that this makes them particularly suitable for them to be” spokes “for a wide range of accommodations, they use”, – he explained.

Meanwhile, Gaga has recently confirmed that it awaited sixth album “Chromatica” will be released April 10.

Releasing lead single “Stupid Love”, the singer also confirmed that a world tour this summer.