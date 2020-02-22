[New ‘Star Wars’ movie in advancement with ‘Sleight’ director J.D. Dillard]

A new Star Wars movie is currently in the performs at Disney, it is currently being reported.

Read far more: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker assessment: a adequately satisfying finale that offers fans exactly what they want

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the House of Mouse is at the moment producing the new project with Sleight director J.D. Dillard, and Matt Owens, a author on Marvel shows Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He is at present co-crafting 1 Piece, a are living-action manga adaptation for Netflix.

This wouldn’t be Dillard’s first knowledge functioning on a Star Wars movie. In 2015, he worked in a output capacity on The Pressure Awakens. He also played a stormtrooper in Rise of Skywalker.

No matter if the new project will be for the huge display screen or for the Disney+ streaming system is still to be determined.

Plot particulars, character information and placing particulars are also unidentified at this time, but it is recognized that the challenge will be unrelated to a Star Wars film pitch by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and likely work from Very last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

J.D. Dillard. Credit history: Michael Loccisano/Getty Photos

Meanwhile, because its launch back in November, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian has been credited with aiding to generate Disney+ to 28.6 million subscribers. On a call with buyers earlier this month, Iger described the demonstrate as “a bona fide strike and a cultural phenomenon” and claimed the studio has “a number of Star Wars sequence in various levels of generation and progress.”

A 2nd season of the Jon Favreau-developed sequence is because of to arrive in October, 2020. Last 7 days it was exposed that wrestler Sasha Banking institutions has filmed scenes for the new time, however who she may be participating in stays a thriller.

Elsewhere, the forthcoming Star Wars spin-off Television series, centred all over Obi-Wan Kenobi, is becoming delayed until eventually 2021.

It was declared last summer season by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy that the as-nevertheless-untitled clearly show will see Ewan McGregor reprising his position as the Jedi master.