New Star Wars Sequence In Growth With Russian Doll Co-Creator

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is building a new Star Wars collection for Disney+.

Wide range experiences that a new Star Wars collection is now in the get the job done as Disney+ from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. Specifics on the storyline of the establishing clearly show are currently below wraps, but the outlet’s resources say it will be a feminine-centric sequence established in the course of a distinct period of the Star Wars timeline than preceding entries in the franchise.

Leslye Headland, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is stated to be connected to the new Star Wars sequence as a author and showrunner. Associates for Disney and Leslye Headland reportedly declined to remark on news of the new sequence, which is now staffing.

Russian Doll premiered on Netflix in 2019 and obtained acclaim from viewers right before earning 13 Emmy Award nominations for the very first time, three of which it gained. Fifty percent of the episodes in the 8-episode very first season of Russian Doll had been directed by Leslye Headland.

The new Star Wars series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is just one of many jobs Lucasfilm has prepared for Disney+. A 2nd of The Mandalorian has already completed production and Disney+ has reportedly requested a 3rd period.

On top of that, Ewan McGregor is set to reprise his part as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series centered on the exiled Jedi Learn. Rogue A single star Diego Luna will also return the franchise for a prequel to the standalone story centered on Cassian Andor in the early days of the rise up versus the Galactic Empire.

Are you excited to see what Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland has planned for the franchise? Allow us know beneath and continue to be tuned to Heroic Hollywood for the latest news on the Star Wars assignments for Disney+ as it develops.

Resource: Variety

Sebastian Peris

Canadian film buff, political junkie, comic reserve geek, and board game fanatic.