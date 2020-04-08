New strategies for wind farms

I have been examining your piece on Iki Island and its environmental issues (“The Local climate Crisis: Crisis on Japan’s ‘lucky island’,” Jan. 5). It appears idyllic: What a shame I really don’t talk Japanese and am fairly too outdated now to relocate.

Would it be achievable, do your authorities think, to structure a wind turbine for offshore arrays that could suck seawater up to the prime of the pylon and then spray it out as aerosol droplets of a predetermined sizing, to be dispersed by the rotation of the blades?

This would have the several influence of cooling the local ambiance, inhibiting the development of detrimental cyclones and lessening the sea temperature, at the exact same time as the turbines had been building around carbon-totally free electrical energy.

In addition, a basic mechanism could be additional to use the motion of the turbine blades to straight agitate the drinking water down below, a approach regarded as “water brightening,” to increase both cooling and oxygenation, and to stir up a minimal eutrophying mud from the bottom, to encourage the regrowth of kelp beds (which can be seeded to velocity the method), attracting maritime lifestyle back to the region and perhaps even furnishing the possibility to farm the kelp for a human meals crop.

Neither of these advised procedures needs more than to marginally decrease the energy output of the turbines. Equally devices could perhaps be retrofitted to existing offshore wind farms. It is of class probable that the seabed and h2o depth are not suited to inserting wind turbines offshore of the islands I am not an professional.

P. Ingrams

Aberystwyth, Wales

