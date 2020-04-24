New studies cast more doubt on the true magnitude of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak

According to a study published in the Lancet Medical Journal, the number of coronavirus cases in China could have been four times more than the officially reported number.

Lancet reports that there were 232,000 cases of infection in China as of 20 February, if calculations of cases confirmed by “clinical diagnosis” were applied to the entire outbreak. According to the report, it compares to the 55,508 cases then announced by the national health committee.

Infection measurements can change significantly as the virus spreads, more information becomes available, and tests evolve and increase. The authors of the study said that seven versions of the coronavirus case definition were used by the NHC in China from January 15 to March 3 and therefore need to consider changes when estimating growth rates. States.

In addition to the previous nucleic acid test kit method, methodological changes, including cases diagnosed with CT imaging scans, added approximately 15,000 viral cases per day. Previously, patients with pneumonia-like symptoms, which were only found on CT scans, were in short supply at the time without positive confirmation without other tests.

“The definition of cases was initially narrow, but gradually expanded with increasing knowledge to detect more cases, especially mild cases, and cases with no epidemiological association with Wuhan, China.” Tim K Tsang Faculty of Public Health, University of Hong Kong, published on 21st March.

The study does not predict the current total number of cases using different methodologies, but raises further questions about the actual size of the outbreak in China, where data and deaths have been repeatedly revised over the past three months. I am. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were 83,884 infections and 4,636 deaths in China.

Since the virus has infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide and killed 190,000 people, the country has a problem solving the exact number of cases, especially for asymptomatic infections.

In China, serological surveys have been launched to detect how many people are infected in all, and the government has called for a nationwide mass test for both the virus and its antibodies.

The number of accusations underreported and concealing the true extent of the outbreak, China added confirmed infections and an additional 1,290 deaths to last week’s tally. This revision is intended to cover cases where people die without treatment or testing, or deaths at an overwhelming medical institution that could not be reported in time.

According to the Lancet article, out of an estimated 232,000 infections nationwide by 20 February, 127,000 cases originated in Wuhan, where the pathogen was first identified in December. This includes approximately 11,000 infectious diseases that have occurred by the beginning of this year, meeting the case definition of the 5th edition.

“Estimating key epidemiological parameters using epidemic curves can be biased if one does not take into account such changes in case definition,” Tsang and other scientists wrote.

They added that if the case definition changed, there might be backfill of cases that meet the new definition before and after the modification time.

Still, the findings suggest that Wuhan implemented unprecedented control measures on January 23, and that the Hubei blockade measures proved to be very effective in curbing growth. Prior to the blockade, the study said 92% of cases were undetected.

