New study proves the ecological powers of electric vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) in circulation in Europe emit on average three times less carbon dioxide than petrol and diesel cars after taking into account the impact of driving, electricity production and battery production.

This is the conclusion of the green NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) in a study which took into account “all possible criteria” to make the comparison, including when electricity is produced or the fuel is burned, as well than the raw materials used in the manufacture of batteries.

Critics of electric vehicles argue that when their full carbon footprint is taken into account, they generate negligible emissions savings compared to conventional cars. But the T&E study supports other research showing that this is not the case with electric vehicles that are still emerging as the much greener option even when the full carbon footprint is taken into account.

He has also developed a tool that compiles all the most recent data on CO2 emissions linked to the use of electric, diesel or petrol cars – including the impact of certain models.

“We took into account all possible criteria such as the amount of CO2 emitted during the production of electricity or fuel, as well as the carbon impact of the extraction of resources for batteries or the construction of a power plant ”, explains T&E transport and mobility analyst Lucien Mathieu.

“We find that electric cars in Europe emit, on average, almost three times less CO2 than equivalent petrol / diesel cars.”

In the worst case, an electric car with a battery produced in China and driven in Poland still emits 22% less CO2 than diesel and 28% less than petrol. “And in the best of cases, an electric car with a battery produced in Sweden and driven in Sweden can emit 80% less CO2 than diesel and 81% less than petrol.”

“We also see that electric cars will reduce CO2 emissions by four by 2030 thanks to an EU network which is increasingly dependent on renewable energies,” he added.

“This tool puts an end to the myth that driving an electric car in Europe can be worse for the climate than diesel or equivalent fuel. This is simply not true, “said Mathieu. “If European governments are seriously considering decarbonising during the recovery from the crisis, they must speed up the transition to electric vehicles.”

The tool will be updated as new data becomes available, he confirmed. It is accessible here.