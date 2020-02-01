New study shows that many adults help parents with their expenses

Food is one of the expenses that adults often help their parents with, according to a new study.

Despite the fact that millennials are a generation that is often cited in relation to financial worries, a new study by the AARP paints a slightly different (if not contradictory) picture of how generations of Americans handle money. It turns out that many adults between the ages of 40 and 64 support their parents to different degrees with money. Most of the money goes into stapling items.

Food, housing and medical expenses are high on the list of expenses, to which almost a third of middle-aged adults contribute when they provide financial support to aging parents.

32 percent of those surveyed currently support their parents and 42 percent believed that they would soon do so.

At The New York Times, Ann Carrns provides context for the study and its results. The data are based on a survey of just over 1,500 participants. And it turns out that many of the respondents also support their children financially.

According to the AARP survey, many middle-aged adults also support adult children. Nineteen percent of those with adult children and aging parents said they supported both financially.

The amounts were substantial: 54% of those who gave money to a parent gave USD 1,000 or more; 20% had given them $ 5,000 or more.

Overall, it’s a sobering look at how financial fears persist in life and can affect multiple generations, sometimes simultaneously.

