New study suggests that the LA county infection rate may be 40 times higher than the number of confirmed cases

California is one of the most affected states of the coronavirus pandemic. In Los Angeles County, over 15,000 people tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials announced this week that antibody tests could increase their infection rate by 40 times that number .

A study conducted by the University of Southern California and the LA County Department of Public Health in early April used serology. A test that detects antibodies in the blood of individuals to see if they are infected with coronaviruses reports that approximately 320,000 people, or about 4% of the population of Los Angeles, are infected with COVID-19 It was.

As of Tuesday night, there were 663 reported coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles. More than 45,000 people have died from this virus nationwide.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles, told reporters on Monday that serologic tests would be “whether they were tested or had symptoms” and how much of the city’s population had the virus. “I understand better,” he said.

“So I report that thousands of people test positive every day, but serology tells us that there are hundreds of thousands of people who have already developed antibodies to the virus.” Feller said. “At some point in the last few months, they are actually infected with COVID-19.”

According to CBS LA, the study was conducted between April 10 and April 14.

While many health authorities say blood-based testing is the key to resuming the economy, others say that the high demand for testing puts FDA on speed over accuracy over many, and many on the market. The inspection says it is not regulated. As a result, the accuracy of some serological tests has been rigorously scrutinized nationally.

According to Reuters, antibody test kits have reported a large number of false positives. In addition to distorting the data, this may lead them to believe that they are immune to the disease when they are not.

“Even with a very small false positive rate, hundreds of thousands of people can be said to be safe when they may not be safe,” said Dr. Ania Weinberg of the mountain. Sinai in New York told CBS Evening News.

Neeraj Sood, a USC professor of public policy and principal investigator in a study in Los Angeles, told Reuters that they need to “re-adjust disease prediction models and rethink public health strategies.” It may be. “

“We don’t know the actual extent of COVID-19 infections in our community,” Sood said. “We only test people with symptoms, and the availability of tests is limited.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will also work on antibody tests in his state on Tuesday, and such tests will determine what the true number and actual mortality of people infected with COVID-19 are. Said to help.

