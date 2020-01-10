New “supernatural” promo lets us drown in emotions

Loading...

We are on the last path with Supernatural next Thursday and the editors of the show have put together another promo from their channel “Shaving People, Punting Things”.

The clip shows a lot of interesting and disturbing things. We see Chuck (Rob Benedict) on a radio shed watching disasters. We see Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) telling someone that she is dead – is she talking about her wayward adoptive daughter Claire (Kathryn Newton)?! Bobby is there, kicks ass – possibly Sam’s ass – and oh, death itself (Lisa Berry) stops.

People arm themselves and fight hard … but do they win? Or do the monsters have the upper hand? We also see Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) looking pursued and Sam (Jared Padalecki) sharing a tender moment with Eileen (Shoshanna Stern).

What interests us most, however, is our core of three boys (i.e. two boys and a multidimensional wavelength with heavenly intentions). We start with Dean (Jensen Ackles) optimistic that he and Sam will go under like Butch and Sundance … which is actually a bit grim, but at least they would fight. We also see that Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) are their typical fearful, emotionally oppressed selves, stumbling through purgatory and exchanging long looks. Will they get relationship therapy in purgatory? And will Chuck torture Sam? Haven’t these guys been through enough? (The answer is: no, not yet!)

But it’s also a little crazy … what do these looks look like?

Could this be from meta episode 10, which Andrew Dabb teased, aired on January 23, and is titled “The Hero’s Journey”? What about Dean’s … um, preparing for a bit of variety? If Jensen Ackles will sing, I’m there for it.

There’s also a quick look at Dean holding a baby in his hand, which means these upcoming episodes will be emotionally jugular in every way as we approach the end (SOB!) Of the show. And how will it end? Sam does not seem to think together that it is possible until the end of this promo. “What happened to Butch and Sundance?” Sam asks when Dean complains that they lost – and he can’t stop anything bad.

Pooh. When Dean Winchester cries, I cry and I think I will cry a lot in the coming weeks.

As a side note: I love these trailers. They come from the people behind the series, not The CW or Warner Brothers. They are literally something special, just the time and effort that the passionate fans of the series have to create.

Supernatural return next week on Thursday, January 16, at 8:00 p.m. on the CW.

