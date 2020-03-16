New Supernatural Promo Teases Very last Episodes of the Last Year

New Supernatural Promo Teases Very last Episodes of the Final Period

The CW has produced a new promo for the remaining episodes of Supernatural as the display is established to return on Monday, March 16. You can test out the promo in the player beneath as well as the pictures for episode 15.12, titled “Galaxy Mind,” in the gallery!

With story by Meredith Glynn & Robert Berens and teleplay by Robert Berens and directed by Richard Speight, Jr, the official synopsis for episode 15.12 reads:

“Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) react to a frantic call and alongside one another along with Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Jody (guest star Kim Rhodes), assist in an incredible and heartbreaking rescue. Billie (guest star Lisa Berry) surprises everyone with a pay a visit to to the bunker.”

Relevant: Supernatural 15.12 Promo: Galaxy Mind

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers arrives to a near as Supernatural enters its ultimate season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th year, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) ruined his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a lethal error, major to the accidental loss of life of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith). The 14th time also highlighted the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th period, Sam and Dean find them selves facing a danger past anything they’ve ever grappled with… something they’ve at any time imagined: God himself.

Order Seasons 1-12 of Supernatural here.

The extensive-managing sequence is produced by Eric Kripke (The Boys, Timeless, The Home with a Clock in Its Partitions) with Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Time 15 will be consisting of 20 episodes.

We are a participant in the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Method, an affiliate advertising program designed to deliver a indicates to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated web-sites.