new-supertramp-biography-disclosed

A new book charting the highs and lows of Supertramp’s occupation will be posted by Wymer on April 17. The Sensible Ebook – A Supertramp Compendium by Laura Shenton involves a foreword by the group’s saxophone participant John Helliwell.

The illustrated hardback files the turbulent partnership involving co-vocalists Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies. Also included are highlights these as their first professional breakthrough in 1974 with Crime Of The Century and the results of Breakfast In The united states in 1979, as perfectly as the nearby gigs and demanding tours in in between.

As singer Hodgson mentioned of Davies in 1979: “We’re the two oddballs and we’ve by no means been ready to converse too a great deal on a verbal level. There is a really deep bond, but it’s unquestionably primarily on a musical level. When there’s just the two of us playing with each other, there’s an incredible empathy.”

Hodgson is now on tour and will perform six demonstrates in the Uk this summer season.

Roger Hodgson 2020 British isles Tour

Jun 13: London Royal Hospital Chelsea



Jun 14: Liverpool Empire



Jun 16: Glasgow SEC Armadillo



Jun 17: Birmingham Symphony Corridor



Jul 07: Brighton Centre



Jul 08: Southend-On-Sea Cliff’s Pavilion